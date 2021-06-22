Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Proton signs UK deal to add fuel cells to electric trucks

By Josh White
ShareCast
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydrogen fuel cell and electric hybrid technology company Proton Motor Power has signed a memorandum of understanding with Electra Commercial Vehicles, it announced on Tuesday, to develop a zero-emission fuel cell truck market in the UK and Ireland. 0.00. 16:20 22/06/21. 0.00%. 0.00. 5,968.68. 16:21 22/06/21. n/a. n/a. 1,222.15. 16:21...

www.sharecast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Truck#Fuel Cells#22 06 21 N A N#Proton Motor#0828 Bst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
MarketWatch

Electric trucks of the future

If trucks are heading for an electrified future, we like what we see. Here's the status of 11 models from companies like Ford and Chevy to Tesla and Bollinger.
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Energy Storage Boom Drives Vanadium Use In Long-Duration Battery Applications: Vanitec

While the majority of current vanadium demand remains underwritten by the steel industry, as an additive to strengthen various grades of steel, a growing segment for vanadium demand is opening up for its use in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) - large-scale, long-duration battery storage systems, which are aimed at supporting large, utility and commercial-scale renewable energy projects.
IndustryMIT Technology Review

Why the grid is ready for fleets of electric trucks

Whether you call them semis, tractor-trailers, or 18-wheelers, heavy-duty trucks keep the economy (literally) moving. And at least some of them might be ready to go electric. These workhorses have an outsize climate impact. Globally, heavy-duty vehicles, including trucks and buses, make up about 10% of all motor vehicles but produce around half of all carbon dioxide emissions and over 70% of particulate pollution from vehicles worldwide.
Worldwtvbam.com

S.Korea’s LG Chem, LGES pledge $13 billion in battery investment by 2030

SEOUL (Reuters) – LG Chem Ltd and its wholly-owned battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution (LGES) plan to invest a combined 15.1 trillion won ($13.17 billion) in South Korea this decade, LGES said on Thursday. Across the globe, countries are racing to bolster EV battery supply chains as demand for electric...
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Alkaline Fuel Cells Market Energy Industry Multiplies in 2021 Top Manufacturers |- Dupont Fuel Cell, GS Yuasa, Fuel Cell Energy

The global Alkaline Fuel Cells market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Alkaline Fuel Cells market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Energy Industry Impacts in 2021 Top Leading Players |- SFC Energy AG, Oorja Protonics

The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ballard Receives Initial Order For Fuel Cell Modules To Power 15 Tata Motors Buses In India

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) - Get Report (TSX: BLDP) today announced that it has received a purchase order for 15 of the Company's 70-kilowatt (kW) FCmove TM-HD fuel cell modules from Tata Motors ("Tata"; www.tatamotors.com), headquartered in Mumbai, India, to power 15 of Tata's zero-emission Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs). Ballard plans to complete delivery of all modules by 2022. The buses are planned for deployment in Faridabad, the largest city in the National Capital Region of Delhi.
Businessatlantanews.net

Military Vehicle Electrification Market worth $17.6 billion by 2030

According to the new market research report "Military Vehicle Electrification Market by technology (Hybrid and fully electric), by system (power generation, Cooling system, energy storage, traction drive system and power conversion) by platform, by operation and by region - Forecast to 2030″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.0% and USD 17.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.4% in terms of value. The increasing number of procurement of new vehicles are also boosting the market growth. Hybrid and fully electric vehicles offer alternatives to power solutions. These solutions enable as an external source for power generation in the vehicles. The Military Vehicle Electrification market is developing further as the concept of alternative sources such as batteries and fuel cells. This requires a strong partnership between governments and private players which is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. The new emerging security scenarios across the globe are trans-national in nature and warrant a unified approach among nations. Industries having a global presence and undergoing partnerships with local and international military vehicle industry participants and governments are expected to benefit in this highly competitive business environment. Companies wanting to grow in this market must be able to track the various trends with respect to the threats and technologies needed to tackle these, and also provide complete solutions, which include the services and equipment for Military Vehicle Electrification.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Solar Energy & Infrastructure for E-Vehicles

In India, Electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem is in its early stage. The central government has already announced the second phase of its ambitious FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles) policy to step up EV adoption in the country across segments. As for Niti Aayog, the Indian EV industry may add around $300 bn by 2030 cumulatively while accelerating the adoption of electric cars, electric scooters and electric motorcycles and electric buses in the country. An Electric Vehicle that uses one or more electric motors for propulsion is self-contained with Batteries, solar panels, fuel cells and electric generators to convert fuel to electricity. EV adoption will depend largely on stakeholders such as OEMs, start-ups, charging infrastructure developers along with battery manufacturers to come together and aim at a collaborative participation.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Ballard Power (BLDP) Receives Initial Order for Fuel Cell Modules to Power 15 Tata Motors Buses in India

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that it has received a purchase order for 15 of the Company's 70-kilowatt (kW) FCmoveTM-HD fuel cell modules from Tata Motors ("Tata"; www.tatamotors.com), headquartered in Mumbai, India, to power 15 of Tata's zero-emission Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs). Ballard plans to complete delivery of all modules by 2022. The buses are planned for deployment in Faridabad, the largest city in the National Capital Region of Delhi.
BusinessShareCast

Broker tips: Aston Martin, Capital & Counties, Shaftesbury, IAG

Citi reiterated its 'buy' rating on shares of luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday ahead of its second-quarter results, stating the firm was on the path back towards profitability. "In Q2 we expect to see further signs of recovery from higher DBX deliveries, increased contribution from Specials, and sustained 9%...
ImmigrationShareCast

Heathrow to provide fast-track lanes for fully inoculated arrivals

Heathrow announced on Wednesday that it will provide fast-track lanes for fully inoculated arrivals to the UK. The decision comes as part of the move from the airline industry to step up pressure on ministers to open quarantine-free travel to amber destinations (in the traffic light colour system set by the government).
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting 1,000-mile range

Hyzon Motors Inc. and Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) are teaming up to revolutionize long-haul trucking – thanks to liquid hydrogen. Hyzon, a global supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, and Chart, a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas markets, announced today an agreement to develop and produce a liquid, hydrogen-powered heavy-duty commercial vehicle with a range of up to 1,000 miles.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Deutsche Aircraft, H2Fly Partner On Fuel-Cell Dornier 328

While it works to restart production of the Dornier 328, Deutsche Aircraft has partnered with German hydrogen propulsion specialist H2Fly to demonstrate a zero-emission, fuel-cell-powered version of the regional turboprop. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to convert... Subscription Required. Deutsche Aircraft, H2Fly Partner On Fuel-Cell...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

A 16-Ton Electric Truck Is Barreling Toward Us

It seems that more and more car manufacturers are going electric these days. Ford, Porsche, and Volkswagen have all been in the news recently for the strides they’re making toward a fleet of electric vehicles. Yet there’s still a hole for bigger electric vehicles, like large trucks. The U.K. startup Volta is changing that with an electric big rig.
IndustryPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

Eberspaecher Enters Fuel Cell Market with ViCTORi Acquisition

Automotive supplier Eberspaecher enters the fast-growing market of hydrogen and fuel cell technology. The company has agreed to acquire 100 % of the shares of the U.S. company ViCTORi LLC, better known as VAIREX air systems, effective July 2, 2021. In the future, Eberspaecher will offer air supply components for fuel cell systems.
Obituariesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Setback for the fuel cell? An obituary for the Honda FCX Clarity

Usually die-hard journalists are cold when an automaker puts a model to sleep. But the euthanasia of the Japanese car maker Honda for the fuel cell version of its Clarity brings back cherished memories: Almost exactly 13 years ago to the day, the author of these lines was one of the select few to drive the prototype of the hydrogen vehicle on the streets of Tokyo.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are Hydrogen Fuel Cells Taking over the Trucking Industry?

The automotive industry has officially entered the alternative energy era. Some consumers will join begrudgingly, but eventually, all new vehicles will be electric vehicles. The revolution is here. Why else would Ford put out an electric truck? Things are changing, and not just for personal vehicles either. The trucking industry is experiencing a major shift as well.
Energy Industryminingnewsnorth.com

Electric trucks hauling Brucejack Mine ore

A fleet of battery-powered Sandvik Z50 electric haul trucks charged with hydroelectric power will be hauling high-grade gold ore at Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack Mine in Northern British Columbia. "Replacing our diesel-fueled fleet with zero-emissions electric haul trucks delivers significant environmental benefits and extends the advantages from our use of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy