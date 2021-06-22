Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

UK government borrowing lower than expected

By Sean Farrell
ShareCast
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK government borrowing was lower than expected in May as the reopening of the economy supported government receipts and the state spent less than forecast. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, was £24.3bn, the Office for National Statistics estimated. Borrowing was £19.4bn less than a year earlier and better than the £28.5bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility. Analysts had on average expected borrowing of £25.5bn.

www.sharecast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Government#Uk#Ons#Obr#Pantheon Macroeconomics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
Related
EconomySKIFT

7 Travel Startups Kickstarted by the UK Government

Private equity flooded the travel industry during the pandemic, but many startups looked to the government’s Innovate UK arm, which continues to put millions of pounds on the table. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. The UK government has...
RetailShareCast

UK retail footfall continues recovering in June, Springboard says

Footfall across UK retail destinations improved markedly at the start of June before easing back after government announced that 'freedom day' would be postponed, the results of a closely-followed survey revealed. According to Springboard, footfall improved last month, falling by 22.2% versus the same month of 2019, versus -27.5% in...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

UK Employers and Consumers Unfazed by Delta Coronavirus Variant

LONDON (Reuters) -The number of British staff on furlough fell to a new low last month as employers struggled to fill vacancies and consumers appeared to shrug off a new rise in COVID-19 cases, adding to signs of recovery as restrictions are lifted. Britain's economy has rebounded in recent months...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

UK’s post-lockdown hiring boom hits record pace – REC

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s post-lockdown hiring boom roared on in June as employers signed up the most permanent staff since at least the late 1990s and a shortage of candidates hit unprecedented levels, driving up starting pay, a survey showed on Thursday. Vacancies also reached their highest level since the...
Businessinvesting.com

UK's Sunak wants pension earnings link to be 'fair'

LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak said this year's increase to the state retirement pension - which could be pushed up sharply by statistical distortions caused by the COVID pandemic - needed to be fair to taxpayers as well as pensioners. His comments hinted at a possible weakening of...
EconomyFXStreet.com

UK’s Sunak: Unemployment far lower than had been feared

The UK Finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday, the unemployment in the country is far lower than it had been feared. “England soccer team's victory was "great for the country" “It is an amazing moment for the country after a tough year.”. “Health secretary is looking at most appropriate...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Share of UK workforce on furlough drops to 5% - ONS

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - British businesses reported that the proportion of staff on furlough fell to 5% in the second half of June, its lowest since the job support programme started last year, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday. Britain's economy has recovered rapidly in recent months...
Financial ReportsShareCast

WH Smith lifts FY expectations thanks to better NA performance

WH Smith said on Thursday that sales are gradually recovering as Covid restrictions ease as it upgraded its full-year expectations thanks to an improved performance in North America and announced the acquisition of several former Dixons stores. 4,025.51. 12:15 08/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,010.34. 12:15 08/07/21. n/a. n/a. 2,637.54. 12:15 08/07/21.
BusinessBBC

Chancellor Rishi Sunak hints at ruling out 8% pension rise

The chancellor has given his strongest indication yet of ruling out a predicted 8% rise in the state pension next year. Official forecasts suggest that the link with earnings growth could mean the bumper rise in the amount paid from April 2022. Rishi Sunak told the BBC a decision on...
BusinessMySanAntonio

U.K. faces three catastrophic risks to public finances, watchdog says

The U.K. faces three potentially catastrophic risks to its public finances, the government's budget watchdog said, underlining the challenge confronting Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to restore fiscal restraint. Unfunded pressures on government departments total some $42 billion (30 billion pounds) over the next three years as a result...
EconomyTelegraph

Surging cost of pensions triple lock piles more pressure on Chancellor

Rishi Sunak is facing fresh pressure to scrap the triple lock on state pensions after the Government's own fiscal watchdog warned that retirement payments could surge this year in a £3bn hit to the public purse. Unless the Chancellor takes action, payouts for pensioners will rise in line with earnings...
BusinessWRAL

EU upbeat over economic growth, concerned about inflation

BRUSSELS — European Union economies are set to rebound by their highest rates in decades as coronavirus restrictions ease, but still face risks posed by COVID-19 variants and concerns over inflation, the EU’s executive branch said Wednesday. The European Commission’s 2021 summer forecasts predict that the economies in the 27-nation...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EU revises upward estimates for euro zone growth, inflation

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission revised upward on Wednesday its estimates for euro zone growth this year and next, but warned against risks posed by new variants of the coronavirus that should be contained to avoid new restrictions. The European Union executive arm also expected higher inflation...
Retailinvesting.com

UK hourly productivity rises by 0.9% in Q1

LONDON (Reuters) - British economic output per hour worked in the first quarter of 2021 was 0.9% higher than in the first three months of 2020, as furlough restrictions temporarily closed labour-intensive sectors such as hospitality and in-store retail. Output per worker was 4.7% lower than a year earlier as...
BusinessShareCast

THE MOST READ

UK property prices benefit as new listings falter - RICS. The number of new properties coming to market continued to fall in June, industry research showed on Thursday, as demand outstripped faltering supply. EU raises estimates for Eurozone growth with warning on inflation. The European Commission revised upwards on Wednesday...
BusinessForexTV.com

UK Halifax House Prices Fall For First Time In 5 Months

UK house prices dropped for the first time in five months in June as the government phases out stamp duty holiday, data from Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed Wednesday. House prices decreased 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in June, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in May....
IndustryShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Virgin Money UK, Tullow Oil pace losses

Virgin Money UK was at the bottom of the pile on the second-tier index on Tuesday amid reports out of Israel that Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine could be a bit less effective at defending against infection from the so-called Delta variant. The potential impact - even if slight - on timelines...
StocksShareCast

London close: Stocks fall further on US data, oil price losses

London stocks closed in the red after falling further in afternoon trading on Tuesday, as investors mulled over the latest reading on the UK construction sector and updates from grocers Ocado and Sainsbury’s. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.89% at 7,100.88, and the FTSE 250 was 0.55% weaker...

Comments / 0

Community Policy