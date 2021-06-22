UK government borrowing lower than expected

UK government borrowing was lower than expected in May as the reopening of the economy supported government receipts and the state spent less than forecast. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, was £24.3bn, the Office for National Statistics estimated. Borrowing was £19.4bn less than a year earlier and better than the £28.5bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility. Analysts had on average expected borrowing of £25.5bn.