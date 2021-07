Two musicians who arguably had the biggest impact on the jazz piano in the 1960s were Bill Evans and McCoy Tyner. They not only came from different backgrounds and experiences but also from different directions. Where Evans was lyrical, delicate and poetic, Tyner was percussive and stormy, using modal scales and chords to whip up drama and furiously rock the listener's boat. [Photo above of McCoy Tyner by Francis Wolff (c)Mosaic Images]