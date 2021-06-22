Cancel
Wing Zone Taps Two Industry Veterans for Key Leadership Roles

By Wing Zone
franchising.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Roback and Dean Sasso Join Fast Casual Brand to Lead Operations and Marketing Departments. No stranger to the food industry, Roback comes from The Wendy’s Company where he served as the Manager of Field Technology and Innovation. In that role, Roback was in charge of leading the company’s technology and innovation initiatives across 17 states in the Western U.S. Prior to Wendy’s, Roback joined Domino’s in their Executive Leadership Development Program immediately out of college and led business units on both the corporate and franchise sides. At Wing Zone, Roback is looking forward to partnering with his team, along with current and future Wing Zone franchisees to build a culture that will support the exponential growth of the franchise across the globe.

