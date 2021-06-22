Cancel
Science

Drug-induced phospholipidosis confounds drug repurposing for SARS-CoV-2

By Tia A. Tummino, Veronica V. Rezelj, Benoit Fischer, Audrey Fischer, Matthew J. O’Meara, Blandine Monel, Thomas Vallet, Kris M. White, Ziyang Zhang, Assaf Alon, Heiko Schadt, Henry R. O’Donnell, Jiankun Lyu, Romel Rosales, Briana L. McGovern, Raveen Rathnasinghe, Sonia Jangra, Michael Schotsaert, Jean-René Galarneau, Nevan J. Krogan, Laszlo Urban, Kevan M. Shokat, Andrew C. Kruse, Adolfo García-Sastre, Olivier Schwartz, Francesca Moretti, bshoichet@gmail.com, francois.pognan@novartis.com, marco.vignuzzi@pasteur.fr, francesca.moretti@novartis.com, Marco Vignuzzi, Francois Pognan, Brian K. Shoichet
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepurposing drugs as treatments for COVID-19 has drawn much attention. Beginning with sigma receptor ligands, and expanding to other drugs from screening in the field, we became concerned that phospholipidosis was a shared mechanism underlying the antiviral activity of many repurposed drugs. For all of the 23 cationic amphiphilic drugs tested, including hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, amiodarone, and four others already in clinical trials, phospholipidosis was monotonically correlated with antiviral efficacy. Conversely, drugs active against the same targets that did not induce phospholipidosis were not antiviral. Phospholipidosis depends on the physicochemical properties of drugs, and does not reflect specific target-based activities, rather it may be considered a toxic confound in early drug discovery. Early detection of phospholipidosis could eliminate these artifacts, enabling a focus on molecules with therapeutic potential.

Pfizer
Health
Philanthropy
Science
Public Health
Public HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Facemask equipped with a wearable biosensor can detect SARS-CoV-2 virus

Researchers at Harvard and MIT have developed a new facemask that features a wearable biosensor able to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus and other pathogens or toxins accurately. Researchers on the project devised a method of embedding synthetic biology reactions in fabrics to create wearable biosensors that are customizable to detect pathogens and toxins to alert the wearer.
ScienceScience Now

Drug Repurposing for Coronaviruses: Be Careful

Here’s a new paper (open access) from a large multi-center team of authors urging caution on many of the reports of small-molecule repurposing screens against coronavirus activity. The list of drugs that has shown activity in vitro is long, and the list of potential targets is as well. But when you look at those targets, it’s hard to untangle things – for example, many compounds that are nanomolar ligands at sigma receptors have shown activity, but other nanomolar ligands are inactive. (To be sure, there are an awful lot of sigma receptor ligands out there, and if that had turned out to be an antiviral target, it would be the first solid use for sigma that I could recall). The same situation holds for the other proposed targets; there’s a lot of conflicting and contradictory evidence.
SciencePhys.org

Identification of two pathways for SARS-CoV-2 entry into cells

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Ideally, to prevent its spread, treatments should target the early stages of infection before the virus penetrates cells. A joint investigation by INRAE and Heidelberg University, Germany, has revealed the mechanisms by which the virus enters host cells. The results, published in EMBO Journal on 23rd June, show that SARS-CoV-2 uses two entry pathways: a fast route in cells expressing a specific protease (TMPRSS2) on their surface and a slow route in cells devoid of this protease. These findings offer new perspectives for the development of antiviral strategies that would target both cell entry pathways adopted by SARS-CoV-2.
ScienceEurekAlert

Computational analyses reveal 200 drugs that could be repurposed to treat COVID-19

A new study based on computational analyses of how SARS-CoV-2 interacts with host cell proteins has identified 200 previously approved drugs that could be repurposed to treat COVID-19, 40 of which have already entered clinical trials. Furthermore, Namshik Han and colleagues identified 30 proteins induced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that are targeted by 8 or more existing drugs, finding that nitric oxide production, which is important for viral synthesis, may be targeted by these drugs to fight infection. The researchers also identified 2 of these drugs with good safety profiles that successfully reduced viral replication in cellular assays, suggesting they could potentially prevent or treat COVID-19. Scientists now have sufficient data to understand the mechanisms by which SARS-CoV-2 interacts with host cell proteins better, illuminating possible individual targets and pathways. Existing approved drugs can be tested against these pathways to determine whether they may be repurposed to treat COVID-19. To advance this research, Han et al. developed a network of proteins induced by SARS-CoV-2 based on disease signatures and cross-examined these pathways against approved drugs. They used artificial neural network analysis to classify these 200 drugs into 9 distinct pathways within 2 overarching mechanisms: viral replication and immune response. Of the 1,573 proteins targeted by these 200 drugs, 66% were targeted by a single drug, while 0.19% (30 proteins) were targeted by 8 drugs or more. The researchers validated five drugs that targeted these 30 proteins using monkey cells in vitro, finding that proguanil (an anti-malarial drug) and sulfasalazine (a rheumatoid arthritis drug) showed antiviral effects without appearing to damage the cells. Further in vitro tests revealed that both drugs significantly reduced the phosphorylation of an important component of a protein kinase signaling pathway activated during SARS-CoV-2 infection, known to stimulate the release of cytokines that can cause potentially dangerous inflammation.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists predict driver mutations of future SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

A team of scientists from the USA has recently predicted the driver mutations that may appear in future variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The prediction is based on currently available genetic surveillance data on amino acid mutations present in SARS-CoV-2 variants. A detailed description of the study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Could polio vaccines induce cross-reactive antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2?

Among the intriguing aspects of the current pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the apparent selectivity of its pathogenicity. Young children are typically spared the severe or life-threatening features of infection, compared to adults over 60 years. A new...
Public HealthNature.com

Should we test asymptomatic children for SARS-CoV-2?

Design Cross-sectional study. Sample selection This study included 921 children (471 male, 450 female) due to receive either routine dental care involving aerosol generating procedures or comprehensive dental care under general anaesthetic. Data was collected at a paediatric dental clinic associated with the University of Illinois, Chicago. Patients were screened by a telephone questionnaire assessing for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) or severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Asymptomatic patients and those with no known disease exposure went on to receive a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for SARS-CoV-2, the causative pathogen for COVID-19. Those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or who had potentially been exposed to the virus or disease were not included in this study and were referred for onwards medical advice.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Meridian Bioscience Resubmits Revogene SARS-CoV-2 Test to FDA for EUA

NEW YORK – Meridian Bioscience announced on Monday that it has resubmitted its Revogene SARS-CoV-2 molecular diagnostic test to the US Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization. In February, the firm withdrew its application to conduct additional studies based on guidance from the agency, which had requested more...
ScienceEurekAlert

Study identifies existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat gonorrhea

European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. New research being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) being held online (9-12 July) identifies drugs that could potentially be repurposed for the treatment of gonorrhoea (Neisseria gonorrhoeae [Ng]): a sexually transmitted infection which is becoming increasingly resistant to existing antibiotics.
ScienceMedagadget.com

Microarray Rapidly Identifies Antibodies Against SARS-CoV-2

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich in Germany have developed a sensitive and inexpensive microarray technology that can rapidly identify antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in blood or serum samples. The test can provide a result in as little as eight minutes, but the researchers believe that this can be further reduced to just four minutes with additional development. The technology could be very helpful in confirming immunity against the virus, which will help us to identify how long the vaccines confer immunity and whether booster shots will be required.
HealthNIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines induce persistent human germinal centre responses

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines are ~95% effective in preventing coronavirus disease 20191-5. The dynamics of antibody secreting plasmablasts (PBs) and germinal centre (GC) B cells induced by these vaccines in humans remain unclear. We examined antigen-specific B cell responses in peripheral blood (n=41) and draining lymph nodes (LNs) in 14 individuals who received two doses of BNT162b2, an mRNA-based vaccine encoding full-length SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) gene1. Circulating IgG- and IgA-secreting PBs targeting the S protein peaked one week after the second immunization then declined, becoming undetectable three weeks later. These PB responses preceded maximal levels of serum anti-S binding and neutralizing antibodies to an early circulating SARS-CoV-2 strain as well as emerging variants, especially in individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, who produced the most robust serologic responses. By examining fine needle aspirates (FNAs) of draining axillary LNs, we identified GC B cells that bound S protein in all participants sampled after primary immunization. Remarkably, high frequencies of S-binding GC B cells and PBs were sustained in these draining LNs for at least twelve weeks after the booster immunization. S-binding GC B cell-derived monoclonal antibodies predominantly targeted the receptor binding domain of the S protein, with fewer clones binding to the N-terminal domain or to epitopes shared with the S proteins of the human betacoronaviruses OC43 and HKU1. The latter cross-reactive B cell clones had higher levels of somatic hypermutation compared to those that only recognized SARS-CoV-2 S protein, suggesting a memory B cell origin. Our studies demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-based vaccination of humans induces a persistent GC B cell response, enabling the generation of robust humoral immunity.
SciencePhys.org

SARS-CoV-2 virus can find alternate route to infect cells

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists identified how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, gets inside cells to cause infection. All current COVID-19 vaccines and antibody-based therapeutics were designed to disrupt this route into cells, which requires a receptor called ACE2. Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in...
WorldEurekAlert

Study with healthcare workers supports that immunity to SARS-CoV-2 is long-lasting

Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) One year after infection by SARS-CoV-2, most people maintain anti-Spike antibodies regardless of the severity of their symptoms, according to a study with healthcare workers co-led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), the Catalan Health Institute (ICS) and the Jordi Gol Institute (IDIAP JG), with the collaboration of the Daniel Bravo Andreu Private Foundation. The results suggest that vaccine-generated immunity will also be long-lasting.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership

NEW YORK — BGI Americas said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to market its PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 detection kit with Advaite's RapCov COVID-19 immunoassay to hospitals and healthcare facilities. BGI America's Real-Time Fluorescent RT-PCR Kit is designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in throat swabs and bronchoalveolar lavage...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Vaccines and drugs must be adapted to combat emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, says study

A new review of the emerging variants of concern (VOCs) of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which has caused the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, shows that there is a major need to constantly re-evaluate the utility of existing therapeutics and vaccines against the virus and to develop new ones.
SciencePhys.org

Structural changes in the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha and Beta variants identified

New SARS-CoV-2 variants are spreading rapidly, and there are fears that current COVID-19 vaccines won't protect against them. The latest in a series of structural studies of the SARS-CoV-2 variants' "spike" protein, led by Bing Chen, Ph.D., at Boston Children's Hospital, reveals new properties of the Alpha (formerly U.K.) and Beta (formerly South Africa) variants. Of note, it suggests that current vaccines may be less effective against the Beta variant.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Repurposing rheumatology drugs for COVID-19

COVID-19 is the disease caused by infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Since it emerged at the end of 2019, this virus has caused a global pandemic. COVID-19 can be mild, or even without symptoms at all. But it can also cause severe disease, leading to respiratory problems, organ failure, and death. Research on the immune mechanisms involved in people with severe COVID-19 has shown that they have widespread inflammation. Early on in the pandemic, several immunomodulatory anti-inflammatory treatments commonly.
CancerEurekAlert

Test distinguishes SARS-CoV-2 from other coronaviruses with 100% accuracy

DURHAM, N.C. - Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated a tablet-sized device that can reliably detect multiple COVID-19 antibodies and biomarkers simultaneously. Initial results show the test can distinguish between antibodies produced in response to SARS-CoV-2 and four other coronaviruses with 100% accuracy. The researchers are now working to...
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

LumiraDx Gets CE Mark for Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK — LumiraDx said on Thursday that it has received CE marking for its SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete assay. The PCR-based test is designed to detect a region in the SARS-CoV-2 ORF1a gene in upper respiratory specimens, with results available within 20 minutes. It uses a non-isothermal nucleic acid amplification technique called qSTAR that the company says eliminates the need for nucleic acid purification or extraction.

