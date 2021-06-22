Cancel
Richmond, VA

 17 days ago

Richmond, VA – Virginia Union University today announced the new Dean of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University (STVU), Dr. John Guns. Guns is a graduate and former adjunct professor of the STVU. Additionally, he held the position of Dean in a similar role at the School of Theology for Knoxville College in Knoxville, Tennessee.

