Richmond, VA – Virginia Union University today announced the new Dean of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University (STVU), Dr. John Guns. Guns is a graduate and former adjunct professor of the STVU. Additionally, he held the position of Dean in a similar role at the School of Theology for Knoxville College in Knoxville, Tennessee.www.vuu.edu