City of Greeley News Updates

Reserving A Spot for Independence Day Parade

For more information, media representatives should contact:

Clint Anders, park planner

970-336-4180

As Independence Day approaches, City of Greeley officials want to remind residents and visitors of city guidelines for when and how to save a spot on city property to enjoy Greeley’s Fourth of July Parade.

Greeley’s Culture, Parks and Recreation Department staff will conduct maintenance, including areas along the parade route—City Hall, Lincoln Park, and the Greeley Recreation Center landscapes—up until the close of business Friday, July 2. As such, city officials recommend:

Refrain from saving any spaces until after 4 p.m. Friday, July 2. Do not place any kind of tape, strings attached to stakes, tarps, plastic, or blankets on the grass, sidewalks, or other hard surfaces. They become tripping hazards and cause damage to grass and solid surfaces. Because these items impede park staff’s ability to continue with maintenance, they will be removed. Do not use any type of paint on the grass, sidewalks, or other hard surfaces to save a spot along the route. Use chalk when marking spaces on sidewalks and hard surface areas, but nothing on grassy areas.

City staff will post signs along the parade route at Lincoln Park and City Hall asking for cooperation.

For questions about these recommendations and guidelines, community members can call the City of Greeley Parks Division at 970-350-9390.