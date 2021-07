EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having local sports withdrawal during the summer. Happy reading!. >> 1950: Youth and experience were facing off in the 36-hole final of the Odessa Invitational golf tournament at the Odessa Country Club. Calvin Rhodes, a 38-year-old from Dallas would go up against 19-year-old Tommy Roberts of Hobbs. Rhodes advanced to the tournament’s final when he defeated Dick Martin after being down four at the nine-hole turn. Roberts knocked off West Texas champion Bob French and Bill Roden to book his spot. … Odessa High football coach Joe Coleman scheduled 11 games for the following season. The Bronchos’ home opener would be against San Jacinto of Houston.