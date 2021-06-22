1A Round 3: Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter

The OK Top Senior Games took place at the University of Central Oklahoma on June 1st. The event featured players from the 2022 class and today we take a look at the outfielders who attended. The top outfield arm strength radar gun readings belonged to Spencer Boles and Duncan Key who registered 85 mph. Boles also topped the leaderboard with an exit velocity off the tee at 96 mph and also showed his power potential during the BP session. Rhylan Wright clocked the fastest 60 time with a laser-timed 6.88. Check out all the info from the outfielders and their scouting reports from the event down below.