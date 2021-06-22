1A Round 3: Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter
Lincoln Charter – 3 Mountain Island Charter – 4 PBR was on hand at Mountain Island Charter for the 1A West Regional Semi-Final last Friday. A highly anticipated matchup saw two clubs with high aspirations for the year facing off in a winner take all matchup. Mountain Island would jump out to a 2-0 lead after the first, and never trailed in the game, but it did need some heroics on the final play of the game to seal the win.www.prepbaseballreport.com