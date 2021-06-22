Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Rafael Fire Update, 06/22/21

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral neighborhoods in Flagstaff and the surrounding area remain on "SET" status as the Rafael Fire burns southwest of the city in steep terrain. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office Monday issued an emergency alert letting residents know they should prepare for potential evacuation. The alert includes areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 near Flagstaff — including Kachina Village, University Heights, Forest Highlands, Pine Dell, Woody Mountain Road, Mountain Dell, Pine Aire Estates and South Garland Prairie. The announcement is not an evacuation order but a notice for preparation.

