Chris Paul scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 118-105 win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday. Paul's effort propelled Phoenix to a 35-point third quarter that enabled the Suns to take a 92-76 lead into the fourth. The Bucks cut the deficit to as few as seven points, but that's as close as Milwaukee would get before Phoenix wrapped up its win.