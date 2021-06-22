Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

OPINION | WALLY HALL: NCAA has questions left to be answered

nwaonline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 115 years, student-athletes were not allowed to be paid. At least not above the table. Now comes the Supreme Court, with a 9-0 vote, saying that is unfair and unjust, and that as long as the student is making academic progress they deserved to be paid. Monday's decision by...

www.nwaonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Endowments#College Athletes#The Supreme Court#Nba#Congress#Nil#Image#Arkansas Baptist#Naia#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football steals talented linebacker from Alabama and Nick Saban

Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson and head coach Dan Mullen did it again. They grabbed a star player from Alabama coach Nick Saban’s backyard. Four-star linebacker Shemar James committed to Florida Sunday fresh off his official visit to Gainesville. This is the third time Robinson snagged a highly ranked linebacker from Alabama. He landed Mohamoud Diabate and Jeremiah Williams in previous cycles.
College SportsDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: NCAA must set new rules

The U.S. Supreme Court last week served notice to the NCAA that it “is not above the law” and that business as usual is ending. The justices, in a 9-0 majority ruling and a concurring opinion from Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said that the collegiate sports governing body could not restrict student-athletes’ education-related benefits, such as computers, graduate scholarships and overseas study. While the ruling was narrow in strict terms, the unanimous vote and the rhetoric of the opinions suggest that the justices would be inclined to rule in favor of students on bigger questions, such as seeking compensation for use of their name, image or likeness.
NBAHerald & Review

Watch now: Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn withdraws from NBA Draft, remains in NCAA transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN -- Former Illinois star Kofi Cockburn is returning to college, but whether or not he rejoins the Illini remains to be seen. Cockburn withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday, as first reported by Prospective Insight's Andrew Slater, and will remain in the NCAA transfer portal. The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft and still maintain NCAA eligibility is Wednesday.
NBA247Sports

Maryland's Aaron Wiggins makes NBA-or-stay decision

Aaron Wiggins is staying in the NBA Draft. The Maryland basketball standout had left open the option of withdrawing from the Draft and playing his senior season for the Terps, but will instead begin his professional career, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Monday evening. Wiggins, Maryland's second-leading scorer last season, isn't...
NBA247Sports

Rick Pitino gives honest assessment of RJ Barrett's development from Duke to NBA

Iona coach Rick Pitino had a backhanded compliment for New York Knicks star RJ Barrett after the former Duke wing lit up Pitino's Greece team in the fourth quarter of Canada's 97-91 win in an Olympic qualifier last week. Pitino praised Barrett, who scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, for his development since his time at Duke.
NFLSeattle Times

Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme among Gonzaga athletes positioned to prosper from NIL

It wasn’t quite 9 a.m. Thursday when Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth was asked if he’d heard of any Zags student-athletes reaching agreements on the first day of name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities in college sports. “I don’t know of any, but I wouldn’t be surprised,” Roth said. “As...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kofi Cockburn withdraws from the NBA draft — but his return to Illinois isn’t guaranteed

All-America center Kofi Cockburn has withdrawn his name from the July 29 NBA draft — but his return to Illinois for his junior season isn’t a done deal. In an interview with ESPN, Cockburn confirmed a report Tuesday by Andrew Slater of Pro Insight that Cockburn is out of the draft but remains in the NCAA transfer portal, which allows him to talk to other schools or return to Illinois.
College SportsCourier News

NCAA must ensure a fair payday for college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court last week served notice to the NCAA that it “is not above the law” and that business as usual is ending. The justices, in a 9-0 majority ruling and a concurring opinion from Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said that the collegiate sports governing body could not restrict student-athletes’ education-related benefits, such as computers, graduate scholarships and overseas study. While the ruling was narrow in strict terms, the unanimous vote and the rhetoric of the opinions suggest that the justices would be inclined to rule in favor of students on bigger questions, such as seeking compensation for use of their name, image or likeness.
College SportsSan Bernardino County Sun

Can NCAA players start making money off their name? Ask the lawyer

Q: I am not quite sure what to make of the U.S. Supreme Court decision about NCAA athletes. Can they now freely make money while amateurs in college?. A: The NCAA long prohibited college athletes from accepting any outside money. The justification was to preserve “amateurism” (in other words, college athletes are not professionals so they do not need to be compensated). Instead, stipends and scholarships would suffice. At the same time, however, colleges often have made considerable money from college sports, as has the NCAA. The United States Supreme Court has now ruled unanimously that student athletes can receive education-related-payments. The upshot is that college athletes will have the opportunity to make some money from their name, image and likeness. It is not unlimited or without conditions, but since the Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA has approved an interim policy that gives student-athletes the ability to profit from sponsorship opportunities. This is known as NIL (which stands for “name, image and likeness”). Nineteen state laws will go into effect in coming years that permit college athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. The thought is that the U.S. Congress will act to set a national standard (hopefully much sooner than later).
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Basketball

Kentucky is a serious option for Illinois star transfer Kofi Cockburn. Just moments after pulling his name out of the NBA Draft, the second-team All-American told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony that he is in the process of setting up college visits and will strongly consider UK for what is expected to be his final season of…
College Sports247Sports

Finebaum: NCAA 'still hasn't answered a single question' on NC State's removal from College World Series

North Carolina State was a Cinderella team of sorts in the 2021 College World Series after stunning No. 1 Arkansas to punch their ticket to Omaha, but the Wolfpack's run came to an abrupt end over the weekend when NC State was removed from the event due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the roster. At 1:10 a.m. CT on Saturday -- hours after a 13-man NC State squad fell 3-1 to Vanderbilt on Friday -- a decisive game scheduled for that afternoon in which the winner would advance to the CWS finals was canceled and ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols, sending Vanderbilt to the finals while NC State was sent packing.
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Draft Notes: Todd, NCAA, Rockets, Agbaji

The NCAA recently changed its rules to now allow student-athletes to get paid for their likeness, and Isaiah Todd, who played for the G-League Ignite team in favor of going to play for college, “takes pride” in believing that he was a part of the change, per our own Chris Crouse.
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Maker of all plays: Lowery has all of the field covered

Evan Stewart, a 6-0 wide receiver from Liberty (Texas) High School, is the top pass catcher in the Class of 2022, according to ESPN. He enters his senior year this fall with offers from the likes of Texas, Florida, Alabama, LSU and a collection of other Power 5 programs. For...
Florida State247Sports

Florida OL Austin Firestone commits to Northwestern Wildcats

Niceville (Fla.) High offensive tackle Austin Firestone announced his commitment to Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern on Wednesday morning. He chose the Big Ten program over his other finalists in Virginia and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Firestone took officials to each campus in June. "I love that Northwestern is a powerhouse...
College Sportsdepauliaonline.com

DePaul athletes enthralled by NCAA name, image and likeness ruling

Disclaimer: the author is a member of the DePaul Track and Field team. The NCAA suspended its rules preventing college athletes from profiting from their name, image and likeness, and DePaul athletics and its student-athletes are thrilled about the changes. What sparked the rule to change?. On June 21, the...
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

College Athlete Pay Suit Confronts NCAA’s Supreme Court Loss (2)

A federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks to win collegiate athletes the right to compensation as employees is one of the first to consider the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for sports stars. The proposed collective and class action in the U.S. District...
NBARiverside Press Enterprise

Lakers audition UCLA’s Cody Riley, Ohio’s Jason Preston and 4 others

Breakout college standout Jason Preston and UCLA big man Cody Riley were among six prospects who worked out for the Lakers on Wednesday ahead of the NBA draft on July 29. The others, according to the team: Illinois’ Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Texas’ Matt Coleman III, Oregon’s LJ Figueroa and Syracuse’s Alan Griffin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy