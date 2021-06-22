OPINION | WALLY HALL: NCAA has questions left to be answered

Q: I am not quite sure what to make of the U.S. Supreme Court decision about NCAA athletes. Can they now freely make money while amateurs in college?. A: The NCAA long prohibited college athletes from accepting any outside money. The justification was to preserve “amateurism” (in other words, college athletes are not professionals so they do not need to be compensated). Instead, stipends and scholarships would suffice. At the same time, however, colleges often have made considerable money from college sports, as has the NCAA. The United States Supreme Court has now ruled unanimously that student athletes can receive education-related-payments. The upshot is that college athletes will have the opportunity to make some money from their name, image and likeness. It is not unlimited or without conditions, but since the Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA has approved an interim policy that gives student-athletes the ability to profit from sponsorship opportunities. This is known as NIL (which stands for “name, image and likeness”). Nineteen state laws will go into effect in coming years that permit college athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. The thought is that the U.S. Congress will act to set a national standard (hopefully much sooner than later).