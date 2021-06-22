Cancel
Novation Circuit Rhythm launches for $400

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovation teased us back in February with the Circuit Rhythm, but we had almost no information beyond the fact that it was sample-based and what we were able to tease out of the labels on the front. Well, the Rhythm is officially here and it offers a pretty compelling marriage of the Circuit workflow and SP-404 style beatmaking for $400.

