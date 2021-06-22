Novation Circuit Rhythm launches for $400

We study computational hardness of feature and conjunction search through the lens of circuit complexity. Let $x = (x_1, ... , x_n)$ (resp., $y = (y_1, ... , y_n)$) be Boolean variables each of which takes the value one if and only if a neuron at place $i$ detects a feature (resp., another feature). We then simply formulate the feature and conjunction search as Boolean functions ${\rm FTR}_n(x) = \bigvee_{i=1}^n x_i$ and ${\rm CONJ}_n(x, y) = \bigvee_{i=1}^n x_i \wedge y_i$, respectively. We employ a threshold circuit or a discretized circuit (such as a sigmoid circuit or a ReLU circuit with discretization) as our models of neural networks, and consider the following four computational resources: [i] the number of neurons (size), [ii] the number of levels (depth), [iii] the number of active neurons outputting non-zero values (energy), and [iv] synaptic weight resolution (weight).