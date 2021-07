The Zhiyun Weebill-S is a great compact, lightweight three-axis gimbal that can stabilize DSLRs such as the Canon 5D Mark IV and mirrorless cameras such as the Sony A7 III or Nikon Z7. It's perfect if you want to shoot handheld but want smooth video similar to what you'd get from a high-end drone. The Weebill-S is normally around $440 according to Amazon, but it's currently selling it for $399, and with a Prime membership you can now snag one for just $318 -- an additional $81 off.