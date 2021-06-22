Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

How to build a driverless vehicle that doesn’t make you barf

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoox released the second version of its safety report today, containing new details about the vehicle that the Amazon-owned company is building from the ground up to be completely autonomous. The vehicle, which looks like an oversized toaster on wheels, lacks typical controls like a steering wheel and pedals and is designed to be bidirectional, meaning it can travel in either direction. And while that could in theory increase the chances of passengers getting sick, Zoox says its specialized design will make it one of the smoothest rides around.

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Barf#Autonomous Vehicle#Amazon#Verge#Ai#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Travelmotor1.com

UK drivers love assistance tech but aren't ready for driverless cars

British motorists are very interested in driver assistance technology, but they have much less time for fully autonomous vehicles. That’s the conclusion of a new study by online car marketplace Car Gurus, which found drivers’ confidence in the technology has been knocked by high-profile accidents and concerns surrounding liability. The...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Most American-Made Vehicle In 2021 Isn't What You Think

The most American-made car in 2021 is not the Chevy Corvette, which is built in Kentucky. It ranked fifth on the Cars.com 2021 index of most American-made vehicles. It's not the Jeep Cherokee either, though it's built in Illinois. Nope, the most American-made car of 2021 is the Tesla Model 3, from Fremont, California.
TechnologyThomasNet Industrial News Room

Waymo Raises $2.5 Billion to Advance Autonomous Driving Technology

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. If an influx of cash is what it takes to...
Carslifewire.com

Why Cars Aren’t Ready for Full Autopilot

Advanced driver-assistance technologies, such as Tesla’s Autopilot and General Motors’ Super Cruise, are rapidly getting better, but shouldn’t be used without the careful monitoring of humans, experts say. A federal safety agency recently told car manufacturers to begin reporting and tracking crashes involving cars and trucks that use "autopilot" features....
Carsstaradvertiser.com

Tesla says Autopilot makes its cars safer. Crash victims say it kills.

Benjamin Maldonado and his teenage son were driving back from a soccer tournament on a California freeway in August 2019 when a truck in front of them slowed. Maldonado flicked his turn signal and moved right. Within seconds, his Ford Explorer pickup was hit by a Tesla Model 3 that was traveling about 60 mph on Autopilot.
CarsTruth About Cars

Tesla’s Autopilot Gets a Closer Look Due to Lawsuits, NYT

The New York Times went deep over the weekend on a subject that has long been talked about in this industry — Tesla’s Autopilot and its failures. In this case, the paper of record goes in-depth and talks to people who are suing the company over crashes in which Autopilot is alleged to have failed.
CarsPosted by
KIXS FM 108

How Does the Vehicle Shortage Affect Your Trade-In Value

If you are driving on Navarro or anywhere in town, you have probably noticed that the car lots almost look empty. Well here is the industry answer, a computer chip! Just another effect of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The pandemic caused a very high demand for electronics during the pandemic. Which led to chip manufacturers temporarily closing which also forced electronics manufacturers to temporarily close factories. An ensuing computer chip shortage slowed the production of most vehicles. It's hard to believe that one of a vehicle's smallest components is keeping them from being produced.
CarsBenzinga

It Seems The Real Autonomous Car's Debut Will Take A While

All the previous forecasts of when we will be enjoying autonomous cars appear to be incorrect. Elon Musk and his Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) missed their initial prediction for 2018), and then their second as well for 2020. Even the Guardian saw us as permanent backseat drivers by 2020, and that was back in 2015. The Business Insider had a headline article in 2016 that by 2020 there will be 10 million self-driving cars.
Carsthelakemurraynews.net

Take steps to keep your car safe

You spend your hard-earned money on vehicles — vehicles you use to transport your family to sporting events, drive yourself to work, take your kids to school and so much more. Unfortunately, in 2019 alone, nearly three-quarters of a million vehicles were stolen in the United States, costing vehicle owners...
CarsRomesentinel.com

Mazda, General Motors recall vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the air bags are inflated, causing injuries. The recall covers certain Mazda 3 cars from the 2004 through 2007 model years. Meanwhile, General Motors is recalling more than...
Vermont Statetechstartups.com

Chevy Bolt electric vehicle (EV) caught fire while charging

Opponents of electric vehicles have one more reason not to buy one as General Motors made headlines this week, for the wrong reasons. Today, Vermont State Police reported that a Chevrolet electric vehicle owned by a Vermont state lawmaker caught fire while charging in the politician’s driveway, according to a report from CNBC.
Carsfreightwaves.com

FMCSA sees potential for human-autonomous team driver regulations

Federal regulators are anticipating the day when hours-of-service rules may have to be changed to accommodate automated driving systems. Those changes could emerge in situations where half the team in a long-haul driving operation is not human, according to Jeff Loftus, who heads the technology division in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Office of Analysis, Research and Technology.
Carshngn.com

7 Things to Know About Electric Vehicles Before You Make the Switch

You're ready to make your next big vehicle purchase and you're thinking about trading in your old car for something more cost-efficient and tech-forward. An electric vehicle would check those boxes while being better for the environment, making it a win for you and for the planet. If you haven't...
Trafficaudacy.com

Consumer Reports, IIHS recommend best vehicles for teen drivers

According to figures from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), teenagers have crash rates almost four times higher than older drivers. Part of the risk, IIHS says, is due to teens having less experience behind the wheel, as well as youths being more easily distracted. Consumer Reports and IIHS...

Comments / 0

Community Policy