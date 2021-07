Home theater projectors are always top sellers during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event. Of course, it’s pretty easy to understand why that would be the case. If you want a gigantic TV with a screen that’s bigger than 70 or 75 inches, you’ll need to pay thousands and thousands of dollars to get it. Meanwhile, you can buy a basic home theater projector that beams a picture up to 100 inches or more in diameter for just a few hundred dollars. That’s crazy, and it’s so awesome! Now, if you want a home theater projector with great quality and all...