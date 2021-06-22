Tide is making the first laundry detergent for space

Not even astronauts can get out of doing their chores now…Normally after an astronaut has worn a garment, they throw them out. Not only is it wasteful, but it takes up a lot of space on the rocket ships. But Tide wants to bring an end to all that by partnering up with NASA! They are currently testing several new ways in which astronauts can keep their clothes clean. This includes using special antimicrobial clothes to prolong wear, detergent custom-made for space and a potential washer-dryer combo that could operate on the moon or even Mars.