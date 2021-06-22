Tide is making the first laundry detergent for space
Astronauts don’t have the luxury of tossing clothes in the hamper after a single use — without laundry equipment, they’re often left wearing items multiple times. Tide thinks it can come to the rescue, though. The Procter & Gamble brand has teamed with NASA to develop the first laundry detergent meant for space. The fully degradable detergent should take care of stains and odors while working properly in a closed-loop water system like the one you’d find aboard the International Space Station.wmleader.com