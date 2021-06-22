Cancel
Tide is making the first laundry detergent for space

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronauts don’t have the luxury of tossing clothes in the hamper after a single use — without laundry equipment, they’re often left wearing items multiple times. Tide thinks it can come to the rescue, though. The Procter & Gamble brand has teamed with NASA to develop the first laundry detergent meant for space. The fully degradable detergent should take care of stains and odors while working properly in a closed-loop water system like the one you’d find aboard the International Space Station.

