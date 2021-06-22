Cancel
Tell Me How You Want To Begin

fluxblog.org
 17 days ago

“Young Love” starts by introducing two key musical hooks – a dirty guitar riff and a Farfisa part straight out of ’60s garage rock – that take up almost the first full minute of the song, as if to formally herald the arrival Em Ash’s vocal performance. Ash has a huge voice and holds nothing back, like Kathleen Hanna in her ferocious Bikini Kill prime but with the power and range of Beth Ditto. It’s a voice so wild and forceful that some of the words get lost in the din, so while I feel confident saying that this is a song about romantic and sexual confusion, I’m not so sure about the exact scenario. But this is the kind of song where you don’t need lyrics to get what it’s about – all the feeling you could need is right there in that vocal blast, the raunchiness of the groove, and the way the keyboard part is both shrill treble and an element of cuteness that contrasts sharply with the wild intensity of everything else around it.

www.fluxblog.org
Comments / 0

Community Policy