Update: Best Buy is now sold out of Xbox consoles. Make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock tracker for updates on where to find the next Xbox drop. Heads up, gamers! Xbox Series X restock just landed at Best Buy. The retailer has the Xbox Series X in stock for $499.99 via this link and the Xbox Series S for $299 via this link. Given that it's slightly off hours, the consoles are still in stock.