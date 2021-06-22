Zombie Army 4: Dead War adds the original cast of Left 4 Dead as DLC

When Watch Dogs Legion came out last year, one of the biggest revelations for the open-world hacker adventure was the fact that there was no central protagonist. Anyone who inhabited the game world could become your hero, with the game letting you recruit pretty much any NPC you see and make them part of your DedSec army. It made the story of the game a little less exciting thanks to the sometimes clunky way your recruited heroes are procedurally fitted into cutscenes, but this was still vastly overshadowed by how much fun the character system was – it created an addictive ecosystem of social manipulation where half the fun of the game was the act of discovering, persuading, and recruiting new characters.