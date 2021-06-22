Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Video game conventions are happening again, as PAX West dates announced

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvention host ReedPop announced Tuesday that PAX West will return in September — the first major gaming event to be held in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic put large, group gatherings on hold last year. The convention will be held in Seattle on Sept. 3-6 at the Washington State Convention Center.

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Pax West#Boston#Pax East#Pax East#Egx#Pax Online East 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Lineup For PAX Online East’s Indie Showcase Announced

While PAX West is still currently set to go ahead this year as an in-person event later in September, PAX Online East will be taking the place of the traditional PAX East this year from July 15 to July 18, just like how the first PAX Online from the previous year covered for the West and Australia incarnations. And much like the PAX 10 at the traditional conventions, PAX Online East will have its own Indie Showcase, dedicated to a curation of twenty of some of the most interesting indie games to pop up recently. So who was selected for the showcase this year? Well, let’s take a look at the list…
Video GamesKotaku

Do You Feel Comfortable Attending PAX Or Another Gaming Event Yet?

It’s time for Ask Kotaku, the weekly feature in which Kotaku-ites deliberate on a single burning question. Then, we ask your take. This week, after our E3-related hiatus, we’re already looking at another gaming event. But this time it’s not virtual. PAX West 2021 will be in-person this year, so it has us asking Kotaku: Do you feel comfortable attending PAX or another in-person gaming event yet?
Video Gamestechraptor.net

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Release Date for AR Mobile Game Announced

Upcoming augmented reality mobile RPG The Witcher: Monster Slayer has a release date. Spokko's creature-slaying Pokemon Go alternative is launching on July 21st, and if you're an Android user, you can pre-register to get a fun reward prior to launch. What do we know about The Witcher: Monster Slayer?. The...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Nier mobile game Nier Reincarnation release date announced

Nier Reincarnation, the mobile game from Square Enix and developer Applibot, will be released on July 28. Publish Square Enix announced the news via IGN on Monday, debuting a new trailer alongside the mobile game’s release date. Nier creator Yoko Taro worked on the game as creative director. Nier Reincarnation...
ComicsAnime News Network

Gundam: Senjō no Kizuna II Game's Promo Video Announces July 27 Launch

Bandai Namco Amusement revealed on Saturday that it will launch its Mobile Suit Gundam: Senjō no Kizuna II arcade game on July 27. The company also revealed a new promotional video. Bandai Namco Amusement will hold a second location test in Tokyo and Osaka on July 10 and 11. Whereas...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars announces new expansion to classic video game The Old Republic

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the long-running MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic is receiving a brand-new expansion pack called Legacy of the Sith. No official release date has been confirmed, but the official Star Wars website promises a holiday 2021 release. This indeed coincides with the 10th anniversary of the game’s original release back in December 2011.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

PlayStation Plus July: Announcement of new free games this week, date and time

The announcement of the new free PlayStation Plus games in July 2021 for PS4, PS5 and maybe PSVR is just around the corner. The reveal is scheduled for this week, here is the date and time to mark on the calendar. The new free PlayStation Plus games will be announced on Wednesday 30 June at 17:30 Italian time, unless there are changes in the program not communicated, a situation that is still quite rare unless the date coincides with any State of Play nearby, but it does not seem to be this is the case. But what are the PS Plus games for the month of July? A rumor spread over the weekend foresees the arrival of WRC 9, A Plague Tale Innocence for PS5, and Uncharted The Lost Legacy, however, the post of the source has been removed and therefore there are no certainties about it. What is certain is that there are many insiders who are citing the optimized edition of A Plague Tale Innocence as a game in the PlayStation Plus lineup next month, after all, the release is scheduled for Tuesday 6 July, when the new Plus games will be available for subscribers. Just a coincidence, or maybe not? We will know more on Wednesday 30 June at 5:30 pm, let us know below in the comments which are the titles that you would absolutely like to see in the Instant Game Collection catalog for the month of July.
Musicklbjfm.com

The Go-Go’s announce 2021-2022 West Coast tour dates

In celebration of their recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the release of their documentary film The Go-Go’s last year, The Go-Go’s have announced five North American tour dates on the West Coast for winter 2021-2022. The Go-Go’s said in a statement: “We...
California Statebleedingcool.com

Funko Announces FunKon 2021 Convention With In-Person Event

Things changed for Funko in 2020 as the world played its safe closing most conventions through 2020 and 2021. To keep fans happy and the ball rolling, Funko branched off to create their own Virtual Convention, which has been a raving success. With the world starting to slowly go back to normalcy, Funko has announced that their seventh Virtual Con will have an in-person component with FunKon 2021. Taking place at Funko Hollywood, funatics will now have the option to stay virtual or get up close and personal with giveaways, games, live streams, and much more. The in-store celebration will take place August 4 -6 from 10 AM to 6 PM PST and will be a ticketed event with pre-registration opening on July 1 at 10 AM PST.
Cell PhonesIGN

JioPhone Next Announced for September 10 Release Date, Game Development Under Way

During the Reliance AGM 2021, Jio boss Mukesh Ambani announced that the telco giant has partnered with Google to develop JioPhone Next. The JioPhone Next is an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone running an optimised version of Android that Google chief Sunder Pichai says “is built for India” and made for those accessing the internet for the first time. The JioPhone Next release date is September 10, 2021.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Apex Legends gets new Thrillseeker event, complete with Arena map

Apex Legends will piggyback its retro Genesis event with another content update, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced on Thursday morning. Apex’s newest event, Thrillseekers, adds a new Arena map filled with lava, a weekly reward track, and a host of new cosmetics. Thrillseekers will run July 13 to Aug. 3.
Video Gameswmleader.com

World of Warcraft’s new Maw raid includes a fate of Sylvanas cutscene

World of Warcraft players have been battling against the nefarious Jailer since the start of Shadowlands, but the Sanctum of Domination raid is the first time we get to really spend any length of time with the big guy himself. The raid ends with a fight against Sylvanas Windrunner, a former hero of the Horde, as she makes sure the Jailer can carry out his dark plan. Despite the high fantasy setting, the supernatural realms of death, and the orchestral music that plays throughout, the end cinematic feels more like a scene from Passions than Warcraft.
Businesswmleader.com

Amazon open-sources its in-house game engine

Amazon made its Lumberyard game engine free to use from the outset, but it’s now opening development of the technology to everyone, too. GamesBeat reports that Amazon has made Lumberyard an open source project, rebranding it as the Open 3D Engine. The Linux Foundation will manage the project and form an Open 3D Foundation to foster development. Amazon is a founding member alongside tech heavyweights like Adobe, Huawei, Niantic and Red Hat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy