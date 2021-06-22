Video game conventions are happening again, as PAX West dates announced

The announcement of the new free PlayStation Plus games in July 2021 for PS4, PS5 and maybe PSVR is just around the corner. The reveal is scheduled for this week, here is the date and time to mark on the calendar. The new free PlayStation Plus games will be announced on Wednesday 30 June at 17:30 Italian time, unless there are changes in the program not communicated, a situation that is still quite rare unless the date coincides with any State of Play nearby, but it does not seem to be this is the case. But what are the PS Plus games for the month of July? A rumor spread over the weekend foresees the arrival of WRC 9, A Plague Tale Innocence for PS5, and Uncharted The Lost Legacy, however, the post of the source has been removed and therefore there are no certainties about it. What is certain is that there are many insiders who are citing the optimized edition of A Plague Tale Innocence as a game in the PlayStation Plus lineup next month, after all, the release is scheduled for Tuesday 6 July, when the new Plus games will be available for subscribers. Just a coincidence, or maybe not? We will know more on Wednesday 30 June at 5:30 pm, let us know below in the comments which are the titles that you would absolutely like to see in the Instant Game Collection catalog for the month of July.