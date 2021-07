Princess Diana was "a little agitated" and felt "trapped" the night before she died. The late princess called friends on her mobile phone from Paris on the evening of 30 August 1997 - hours before her death alongside boyfriend Dodi Fayed and chauffeur Henri Paul in a car crash - and she admitted to journalist Richard Kay she was anxious to get back to her sons, Princes William and Harry, in London as she was tired of the constant "circus" of being followed by photographers desperate to capture footage of her on holiday with her partner.