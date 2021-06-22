FRAUD ALERT - SWATARA TWP. MUNICIPAL FEE PAYMENTS
It has come to our attention that a bill payment company named doxo has created an online payment account for Swatara Township Stormwater Authority. Please be aware that we have no affiliation with doxo although they have taken considerable effort to duplicate our website, links, phone number and company information to make it look legitimate. DO NOT CREATE AN ACCOUNT TO PAY YOUR SWATARA TOWNSHIP STORMWATER AUTHORITY BILL ON THIS SITE! Payments made using this website will not be credited to your account as there is no business or service agreement that Swatara Township Stormwater Authority has with doxo, nor are payments from their site linked to our bank account. You may pay your bill securely on our website or send your payment in the mail to the address on your invoice. There is also a drop box available in the front of the municipal building. Thank you.dauphin.crimewatchpa.com