SUTD researchers use nanoscale 3D printing to create high-resolution light field prints

For years, I've been a huge advocate of 3D printing in the photo industry. I think it's vital with the vintage camera and accessory world. Unfortunately, lots of camera manufacturers don't want to support that part of their history anymore. The only one that truly does is Leica, and they should be commended for that. Canon, Zeiss, Nikon, Pentax, and others have been around for many years. If you took a Canon F1 to be repaired, Canon wouldn't do it. Instead, you'd need to go to a vintage specialist. This, in my opinion, is backward.