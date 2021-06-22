Cancel
Medical & Biotech

uniQure (QURE) Announces Positive 52-Week Clinical Data from HOPE-B Pivotal Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec Gene Therapy in Patients with Hemophilia B and Provides Regulatory Update

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced positive 52-week clinical data on all patients from its pivotal, Phase III HOPE-B gene therapy trial of etranacogene dezaparvovec, an investigational adeno-associated virus five (AAV5)-based gene therapy for the treatment of patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B. These are the first clinical data to be reported from a Phase III gene therapy study in hemophilia B and, with 54 patients, the largest set of hemophilia B patients receiving a single gene therapy investigational product to date.

