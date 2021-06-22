Form PX14A6G MCKESSON CORP Filed by: Chevedden John

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (the "Company") filed a Form 10-K/A for the period ended March 31, 2021 on June 25, 2021 after receiving a second notice from Nasdaq (the "Second Nasdaq Notice") on June 21, 2021. The Second Nasdaq Notice stated that, since the Company had not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q Deficiency"), such deficiency serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company's securities. The Second Nasdaq Notice provided formal notification to the Company that the Panel will consider the Form 10-Q Deficiency at the hearing to be held in connection with the notice the Company received from Nasdaq on June 3, 2021, stating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule IM-5101-2 (the "First Nasdaq Notice"). Today's filing of the Form 10-K/A allows the Company to imminently file the Form 10-Q, seeking to clear the delinquency.