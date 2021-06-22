Daily forex volumes jump 21% in May as dollar trading picks up - CLS

For the fourth day in a row, the USD/JPY currency pair is exposed to profit-taking operations, but has not yet escaped from its ascending channel. The pair is stable around 110.40 at the time of writing the analysis. Its recent strong gains reached the resistance level 111.66, the highest since March 2020. This is in light of the strength of the US dollar against the rest of the other major currencies, amid increasing expectations of the imminent date of raising US interest rates. Regarding this, the currency pair will be exposed to some fluctuations today. The forex market awaits the announcement of the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve for the month of June, which carried clear indications of the extent of confidence in the US economic performance, which paves the way for tightening the monetary policy of the bank.