Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Explore Charleston launches hospitality internship for minority students

Charleston Regional Business Journal
 17 days ago

Explore Charleston has launched a paid internship program providing hospitality experience for minority college students. The Intern Cultural Enrichment Program is a 10-week leadership development program that connects underrepresented minority students, many from historically black colleges and universities, with internship opportunities in seven area hotels and resorts, Explore Charleston said in a news release.

charlestonbusiness.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#Benedict College#Wales University#Icep#Iecp#Belmond Charleston Place#Lowcountry Hotels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy