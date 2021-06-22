Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Sees IPO Price of $21-$24

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — The initial public offering for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. experienced mixed results. On June 30, the day before the IPO made its debut on the Nasdaq under the symbol DNUT, Krispy Kreme announced it would offer 29,411,765 shares of its common stock at $17 per share, which was below the expected price range of $21 to $24 per share in a June 22 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Then the share price opened at $16.30 on July 1 but rallied to close at $21 on its first day of trading. The share price was at $19.26 at midday on July 2.