Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Sees IPO Price of $21-$24
Krispy Kreme announced today that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its common stock. Krispy Kreme is offering 26,666,667 shares of its common stock. Krispy Kreme expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $21.00 and $24.00 per share. Krispy Kreme has applied to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "DNUT".