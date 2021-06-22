Cancel
Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Sees IPO Price of $21-$24

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Krispy Kreme announced today that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its common stock. Krispy Kreme is offering 26,666,667 shares of its common stock. Krispy Kreme expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $21.00 and $24.00 per share. Krispy Kreme has applied to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "DNUT".

www.streetinsider.com
Related
Businessbizjournals

Clarios officially files for IPO, discloses pandemic losses

Clarios International LP, the automotive battery manufacturer based in Glendale, officially filed a registration statement for its initial public offering of common and preferred stock, at the same time disclosing that it took sizable losses because of the pandemic. Clarios said July 2 that it filed a Form S-1 with...
Winston-salem, NCbakingbusiness.com

Krispy Kreme stock rebounds after slow IPO start

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — The initial public offering for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. experienced mixed results. On June 30, the day before the IPO made its debut on the Nasdaq under the symbol DNUT, Krispy Kreme announced it would offer 29,411,765 shares of its common stock at $17 per share, which was below the expected price range of $21 to $24 per share in a June 22 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Then the share price opened at $16.30 on July 1 but rallied to close at $21 on its first day of trading. The share price was at $19.26 at midday on July 2.
Marketsinvesting.com

Virgin Galactic Soars in Premarket; Didi, Krispy Kreme Fall

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, July 2nd. Please refresh for updates. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock rose 24% after the company said it will launch founder Richard Branson and a full crew into space by July 11, paving the way for the space travel firm to start making money from the public.
Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Krispy Kreme gives back some share-price gains from IPO

The second day of trading for Krispy Kreme Inc. on Friday brought a reminder of the volatility typical for new public stocks. After debuting Thursday with a 23.5% surge in its share price to $21, the stock nearly lost half of that gain Friday in closing at $19.12, down $1.88, or 8.9%.
EconomyTimes Daily

Glazed Over: Initial response to Krispy Kreme IPO tepid

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday, but it might be off to a bit of a lackluster start. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
StocksInvestorPlace

DNUT Stock: What to Know as Krispy Kreme Starts Trading Today

Shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock start trading today, with investors hoping the initial public offering will do for their bottom line what the chain’s delicacies do for the waist line. They may be disappointed, though, as the offering priced at $17 per share of DNUT stock, well below the...
StocksInvestorPlace

DNUT Stock: Why Some Redditors Are Betting Against the Krispy Kreme IPO

A range of high-profile initial public offerings have hit the market of late. For investors, the newest addition to that list is quite yummy, and it is Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT). Today, DNUT stock is seeing gains of more than 17%. As fellow InvestorPlace contributor Robert Lakin recently pointed out, DNUT...
MarketsUS News and World Report

Krispy Kreme Valued at $2.62 Billion in Lukewarm Stock Market Return

(Reuters) -Krispy Kreme shares fell 4% in a tepid Nasdaq debut on Thursday, valuing the maker of the "Original Glazed" doughnut at $2.62 billion in its return to stock market five years after it was taken private. The stock opened at $16.30, lower than its $17 initial public offering price.
Charlotte, NCdailyjournal.net

Glazed over: Krispy Kreme rises 23.5% in Wall Street return

Investors, it turns out, were in the mood for donuts. Shares of the Krispy Kreme chain returned to Wall Street and rose 23.5% Thursday, despite getting off to a bit of a lackluster start. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company known for its glazed doughnuts priced its initial public offering of...
Charlotte, NCBloomberg

Krispy Kreme Jumps in U.S. Trading Debut After Downsized IPO

Krispy Kreme Inc.’s shares rose in their first day of trading, giving the doughnut chain a much-needed lift a day after it was forced to downsize its initial public offering. The stock reversed an early decline and jumped 24% to $21 a share Thursday in New York. The Charlotte, North...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Krispy Kreme raises $500 mln after pricing U.S. IPO below range

June 30 (Reuters) - Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme priced its initial public offering well below the planned range to raise $500 million, indicating a lukewarm reception from investors during one of the busiest weeks for stock market debuts in the United States. The company priced 29.4 million shares at $17...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dingdong (DDL) Prices 4.1M Share IPO at $23.50 per ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited, a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,072,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each two representing three Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of US$23.5 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$95.7 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs.

