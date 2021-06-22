Elin Hilderbrand to retire from writing beach reads in 2024

For many of us over the past year, reading has been an escape from the daily terror and monotony of quarantine. We are still unravelling the psychic impact COVID-19 has had on our collective consciousness as New England begins to open its doors. For the immunocompromised, for the parents of young children, and for our families and friends in other countries, this fight is far from over. This bittersweet summer will be a time of simultaneous celebration and somber reflection. The following books range in topics from wrestling with the many facets of grief, imagining life after climate change and meditations on immigration. Let this bold and imaginative prose take you on a journey, whether you’re taking those tentative first steps outside, or you’re still safely nestled at home.