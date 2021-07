ST. LOUIS — Hard a job as the selection committee has, the U.S. women are making it even harder. The top contenders for the five available spots – and, let’s be honest, it’s really only four because, you know, Simone Biles – played a game of, “Can you top this?” on Friday night in the first day of competition at the U.S. Olympic trials. Only the top two after Sunday’s meet get automatic spots – and, again, one of those is going to be Biles – on the Tokyo team, with the selection committee picking the remaining two, as well as one gymnast for an individual spot.