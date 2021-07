Loathing bank fees made Kristo Kaarmann and Taavet Hinrikus two of the richest people in finance. The pair are among the biggest winners from the direct listing of Wise Plc, the U.K. digital-payments provider they started after becoming fed up with banking costs for global money transfers. The company began trading at 800 pence in London on Wednesday, giving Chief Executive Officer Kaarmann and Executive Chairman Hinrikus stakes worth about $2 billion and $1 billion, respectively, based on data from Wise’s prospectus.