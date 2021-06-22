Cancel
Science

Secretin hormone induces satiation by activating brown fat

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the Turku PET Centre and Technical University of Munich have discovered a new mechanism controlling satiation. According to the recently published study, the hormone secretin induces satiation by activating brown adipose tissue. Brown adipose tissue is known for its ability to generate heat in response to cold exposure....

www.eurekalert.org
