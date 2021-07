If you're looking to sell your company in the near future, you may have more potential buyers than you realize. While the private equity industry initially faced a lull at the beginning of the pandemic, investment activity has been growing since last summer. During the first quarter of 2021, U.S. mid-market private equity firms completed 776 deals worth a combined $119.5 billion -- marking the second-highest quarterly deal value on record, behind just Q4 2020, according to the research firm PitchBook.