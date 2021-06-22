Cancel
Estate Planning For First-Time Parents

By Tarae Howell, Bryce Helfer
The pandemic has drastically impacted our society in many ways and the grips of Covid are being felt in every conceivable industry as the world begins to acquaint itself with the new normal. Within the context of estate planning, Covid has sparked many clients to have a greater sense and appreciation of his or her mortality. This is particularly prevalent among younger clients with children, who in the past tended to push-off estate planning—but now these clients are increasingly asking the timeless questions. If I die, who will take care of my children and how will many assets be held and managed?

