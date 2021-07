A recent Realtor.com survey found that the majority of Gen Z, now aged between 18 to 25, are more cost-conscious than most and prefer to own a home rather than rent. The survey found 43% of the generation says they hope to buy a home within the next five years and another 44% will do so between five to 10 years. Gen Zers say they would most like to live in the suburbs with just one-third preferring urban living and one-fifth preferring rural areas.