Bitcoin Drops Below $30,000 For First Time Since January

By Vildana Hajric
fa-mag.com
 17 days ago

Bitcoin’s decline amid a crypto crackdown from China has pushed it below $30,000 for the first time since January, nearly pulverizing its entire 2021 gain. The original cryptocurrency has lost more than 50% from its mid-April high of almost $65,000, leaving it up marginally for the year. That compares with a 12% gain for the S&P 500 since the end of December. The coin started 2021 trading around $29,000 following a fourfold increase in 2020.

