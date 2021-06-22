Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians look to sweep two-game set against Cubs

wgnradio.com
 16 days ago

Injuries to the Cleveland pitching staff have added up while a .227 team batting average has kept the Indians down in the bottom third of the major leagues in that category. Still, those hardships hardly have tripped up the Tribe, as Cleveland will seek its seventh win in nine games Tuesday in the finale of a two-game series against the host Chicago Cubs.

wgnradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Kyle Hendricks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#The Baltimore Orioles#Era#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

3 former Chicago Cubs who are making the front office look like fools

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Watching Nicholas Castellanos play a key role in handing the Chicago Cubs a seventh-straight loss on Friday night really sucked. I know he only called Wrigley Field home for a few months, but I will never be able to erase the image of him sitting on the top rail of the dugout after the team’s last home game, looking out at the Confines and just taking it all in.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 former Chicago Cubs who are failing miserably this season

Although the Chicago Cubs brought kept its entire core of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras intact heading into 2021, last season saw a number of familiar faces end their time on the North Side. Of course, following the 2019 campaign, Chicago and manager Joe Maddon parted...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cubs Sweep Lovell, Remain Perfect in Conference Play

The Cody Cubs traveled to Lovell to play their conference foe in the Mustangs in a double header where we would see the Cubs come out on top 2-0. The first game looked to be a nail biter headed into the 5th inning with the CUbs holding onto a one run lead up 3-2. They would change that quickly, scoring 12 runs and having 17 Cubs approach the plate in the 5th.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Indians, streaking Rosario set for matchup against Twins

Cleveland Indians (40-31, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (31-42, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-2, 6.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -171, Indians +148; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBPosted by
CBS Detroit

Tigers Sweep Doubleheader From Indians

Miguel Cabrera hit his 494th career homer, moving into sole possession of 28th place all-time, and the Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland 7-1 to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Indians on Wednesday night.
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

Brewers roar back from 7-0 first-inning deficit, sweep 3-game series with Cubs

MILWAUKEE — Touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got roughed up for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to rout the Chicago Cubs 15-7 Wednesday for their eighth straight win. The Brewers swept the three-game series...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Cubs are digging their own grave right before the MLB Trade Deadline

Nearing the end of June the Cubs had just come off of a 4-0 win in Los Angeles over the Dodgers in a game where Chicago combined to no-hit one of the most potent lineups in all of baseball. The Cubs looked poised to be buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline and a move to add an arm to the rotation seemed imminent. The no-hitter was on June 24, the Cubs haven’t won since.
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds complete three-game SWEEP of Chicago Cubs with 3-2 win

A two-run Cincinnati Reds rally in the bottom of the seventh inning led the home team to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory and a three-game sweep of the rival Chicago Cubs before 29,340 at Great American Ball Park. The Reds did not reach double digits in hits in any game in...
MLBlindyssports.com

Reds shoot for three-game sweep of scuffling Cubs

While first place may not be in question right now in the National League Central, there’s a sudden changing of the guard just below in the standings. The Cincinnati Reds will try to complete their season-long 11-game homestand in style Sunday when the look to sweep the three-game series with the Chicago Cubs.
Park County, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cubs Slide into Weekend with Sweep of Powell

The Cody Cubs took to the road Thursday night to battle their Park County Rivals, the Powell Pioneers, and came away with a double header sweep. In game 1 of the twin bill, Devyn Engdahl took to the hill and threw 5 innings of 2-hit ball while allowing 2 runs (0 earned) and struck outs 7 in a 15-2 win.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (7/6/21): Pederson Leading Off, Happ in CF, Alcántara at 2B, Arrieta Pitching

The Cubs will attempt to avoid stretching the losing streak further into double digits tonight in their second of four games against the Phillies. Joc Pederson is in left, Kris Bryant is at third, Javier Báez is at short, Anthony Rizzo is at first, and Willson Contreras is catching. Jason Heyward is in right, Ian Happ is in center, and Sergio Alcántara is back on the roster playing second.
MLBfangraphs.com

Top 49 Prospects: Chicago Cubs

Below is an analysis of the prospects in the farm system of the Chicago Cubs. Scouting reports were compiled with information provided by industry sources as well as my own observations. As there was no minor league season in 2020, there are some instances where no new information was gleaned about a player. Players whose write-ups have not been meaningfully altered begin by telling you so. As always, I’ve leaned more heavily on sources from outside of a given org than those within for reasons of objectivity. Because outside scouts were not allowed at the alternate sites, I’ve primarily focused on data from there, and the context of that data, in my opinion, reduces how meaningful it is. Lastly, in an effort to more clearly indicate relievers’ anticipated roles, you’ll see two reliever designations, both on my lists and on The Board: MIRP, or multi-inning relief pitcher, and SIRP, or single-inning relief pitcher.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Backup catcher roulette continues with Robinson Chirinos

The Chicago Cubs had a less than ideal month of June. After a successful May, the club went into a tailspin that continues to this day, losers of their last 10 games. This marks the longest losing streak to plague the North Siders since their 12-game losing streak back in 2012 – the height of the rebuild. During this span, they fell from being tied for first place in the National League Central to being in third, sitting and 8 1/2 games out of first entering play Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs need to dump Jake Arrieta immediately

Jake Arrieta is a garbage fire at the moment, and he doesn’t seem like the man to end the Cubs losing streak. The Cubs have lost 10 straight games. So, who did they turn to in hopes of returning to the win column? None other than Jake Arrieta. Were this...
MLBwgnradio.com

Harper, McCutchen help Phils send Cubs to 11th straight loss

CHICAGO (AP)Bryce Harper homered and tied a career high with five hits, Andrew McCutchen smacked a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Chicago its 11th straight loss, beating the Cubs 15-10 on Tuesday night. Rhys Hoskins also went deep. The Phillies jumped on Jake Arrieta (5-9) and finished two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy