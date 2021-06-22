Cancel
Cancer

Boost for mouse genetic analysis

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenetic mosaic individuals, which contain cells of different genotypes, arise naturally in multicellular organisms. In humans, the development of cancer - where one cell acquires a mutation that allows it to proliferate, while other cells don't - is a prime example of genetic mosaicism. But inversely, genetic mosaicism can be used to study and understand the development of disease.

