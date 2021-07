After being delayed an entire year due to the pandemic, F9 has finally been released in the United States. The movie hit theatres last night and had a decent takeaway, especially considering not everyone is heading back to the movies just yet. Currently, A Quiet Place Part II has the done the best box office numbers since the pandemic, and even managed to cross $100 million at the box office. It will be interesting to see how F9 stacks up against the horror movie when all is said and done.