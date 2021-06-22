Cancel
Technology

Women in computing

By editor@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 16 days ago

I was sorry to see that Charles Apple (“History of Computing,” June 14) failed to recognize two very important people who happen to be women. Ada Lovelace, gifted English mathematician, financially supported Charles Babbage, co-developed the Analytical Engine and the Difference Engine, and became the first computer programmer. Grace Hopper,...

