Final Four set for Hines Furniture Athlete of the Year

The Jack Britt Outdoor Track and Field team placed two athletes in the 2021 North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A Mideast Regional Championship Meet. Brian Marquis Jr. finished second in the 800-meter run at the regional championship, taking home the silver medal for Jack Britt. James Stover finished 3rd, taking home the bronze medal. Their finishes qualified them both for the State Championship. This was the first time Jack Britt has ever had two men's runners qualify for the Mideast Regional Championship in the same season in the 800-meter run. Both athletes were teammates in the 4 x 400-meter race which placed 4th overall, finishing two-tenths of a second behind the bronze medal team and also qualifying for the State Championship meet.