East Petersburg Borough - Suspicious Activities - Indecent Exposure

NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 41 EAST PETE BORO P8610. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Caller reported that they observed a white male walking in yards and on sidewalks attired only in a pair of socks near the intersection of Linden St and Lemon St but lost sight of him. NLCRPD patrols responded to the area and searched for the subject. Patrols were unable to locate the male anywhere in the area and did not receive any reports from homeowners or other passersby. After being unable to locate the male, NLCRPD patrols cleared the area. No description on the color of the socks.