Warwick Township - fraud
NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Subject reporting potential identity theft and account compromise. Caller stated she had contacted Department of Labor and filed a fraud report. She advised the companies credit card and banking providers were advised of the potential compromise. The reporting party was given NLCRPD incident report number. No actual loss is noted or verified at the time of the report. Nothing further to report.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com