Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Warwick Township - fraud

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Subject reporting potential identity theft and account compromise. Caller stated she had contacted Department of Labor and filed a fraud report. She advised the companies credit card and banking providers were advised of the potential compromise. The reporting party was given NLCRPD incident report number. No actual loss is noted or verified at the time of the report. Nothing further to report.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud Report#Warwick#St Mark#Nlcrpd Patrol#P86 7 Location#Department Of Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Carbon County, PATimes News

Candidate accuses Lower Towamensing Township of payroll fraud

A Lower Towamensing Board of Supervisors meeting turned explosive Tuesday evening when a candidate made accusations of fraud in regard to township employee payroll. Terry Kuehner, who won the Republican ticket for a six-year term on the board of supervisors over Vice Chairman Jay Mullikin, said township employees are showing up late during their 40-hour workweek and they have not been receiving any penalties.
Parkesburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Hindering Apprehension and related offenses

Mullen, Vicky Lynn - Hindering Apprehension and related offenses. Police have charged Vicky Lynn MULLEN, 61 of Parkesburg, with hindering apprehension of a wanted subject. Police found MULLEN had hid the wanted person from police in the basement of her residence. Source:. Charges:. April 3, 2018. Morgan-Cox, Caroline Jayne -...
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Daily News Release - 7/8/2021

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Public Drunkenness Arrest, 11:06 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, 1507 Lititz Pike – CVS Pharmacy (MT) – Brian C. McBee, M/37, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after he was observed stumbling, losing his balance, and being slumped over. McBee admitted to consuming heroin. A citation was filed.
Imperial, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP ZONING HEARIN...

The Findlay Township Zoning Hearing Board will consider the following petition at their meeting on July 19, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Findlay Township Municipal Building, 1271 Route 30, Clinton, Pennsylvania. *Hearing No. 21-12: Amazon/Accel Sign Group is requesting a Sign Variance from Section 117.315.5.1.1 of the Zoning Ordinance...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Ficticious Unemployment Claims Reported In Clay Township, Penn Township, Warwick Township, and East Petersburg Borough

The NLCRPD has received a continuing and escalating series of series of reports from all municipalities across the NLCRPD Primary Jurisdiction concerning individuals who have had been victimized by compromised use of their personal identifiers to register for unemployment benefits. NLCRPD is investigating a report of identity theft in connection with the filing of unemployment compensation claim utilizing the identifiers of the reporting party. The caller reported the event to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as well as the Human Resources Department of their past employer. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also advised the reporting party to contact their local police services provider for the filing of a report. NLCRPD provided the caller with the requisite warnings for monitoring of personal accounts, credit cards, and other billings for unauthorized transactions. In the contact with the NLCRPD patrol officer the caller was also provided with the incident reporting number to facilitate any resultant communications concerning this incident. According to the information posted on the webpage for the Department of Labor and Industry the following paragraphs provide insight to the problem.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count Defiant Trespasser

Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime / Defiant Trespasser / Public Drunkenness Arrest, 11:34 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 1300 block John Adams Drive (MT) – Noah David Enck, M/32, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses after he was observed attempting to enter a residence, of a person...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Fraud - Penn Township

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 32 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. In this investigation the caller is in fact unemployed but has not filed for the state provided unemployment benefits. The NLCRPD is investigating a report of identity theft in connection with the...
Ephrata, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Vandalism- Ephrata Borough Grater Park

On 07-08-21 the Ephrata Rec Department reported damage to the stage building at the Ephrata's Grater Park at 300 Cocalico St, Ephrata Borough. Rec Department personnel discovered some time between 4pm 7-7-21 and 8am 7-8-21 suspect(s) broke apart several slate steps on both sides of the band shell stage. The steps were broken to pieces and scattered about the area. Estimated damage is reported to be several hundred dollars to repair the steps.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Hostage Scam Calls

Lower Paxton Township Police Department and several other local departments have recently received reports of a hostage scam phone call in which the callers call from an unknown phone number and advise that they have a family member hostage. The callers usually have enough personal information about the individual they are calling to sound believable as they will sometimes mention family member names, employment and area where the recipient lives. The callers have been advising the recipients to obtain cash and meet them in a public place or wirelessly transfer them money in one manner or the other. The callers will attempt to keep the situation as fluid and hectic as possible to keep from allowing the recipient time to make additional phone calls or check on the reported involved hostage for themselves. If a call like this is received, please do not follow the caller's instructions and instead call police immediately at 911.
Plumstead Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Residential Lock Box Program

Plumstead Township Police have initiated a Residential Lockbox Program. This program is free of charge to Plumstead Township residents. The requirements are: residents who are either live alone or must be left alone on a regular basis and are either age 65 and above or under 65 with a major medical issue that could render them incapacitated or unconscious. The lockbox will be installed at the residence and a key to the residence will be placed in the lockbox. The code to open the lockbox will be entered by the officer and the code will only be provided to Bucks County Emergency Services radio room. In the event the resident would not be able to get to the door an officer could access the lockbox and open the door without doing damage to force open the door.
Lititz, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Hannah, Jacob John - Public Drunkenness

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD has filed a summary non-traffic citation against Jacob John HANNAH, age 30, of South Park, PA, alleging he committed the crime of Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct. On 07/08/2021 around 2:24 AM, an LBPD patrol officer found HANNAH passed-out in the front yard of a...
Parkesburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Access device fraud and related offenses

Police have charged McCARRAHER with Access Device Fraud after police contact July 6th @ 10 PM. A victim had reported losing credit cards and other items in the 100 blk of W. 1st Ave. while shopping. Those cards were then used at various locations around the Parkesburg area shortly after their loss...
Douglass Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Monaghan, Jason K - (1) Count of 2706(A)(1) Terroristic Threats; (1) Count of 2790(A)(1) Harassment; (1) Count of 5503(A)(1)...

On July 4th, at approx 1400 hours The Douglass Township Police Department was dispatch to 100 block of Random Road for a Domestic. The acting male fled the scene prior to police arrival. An investigation was conducted and it was learned that the male actor threatened to burn the house down with everyone in it and also threatened to kill each individual inside the residence, including his newborn child.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Recovered Stolen Vehicle - Penn Township

NLCRPD Patrol District Designation: L86 SECTOR 34 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD patrol team assigned as part of the Lancaster County Auto Theft Task Force to the Manheim Auto Auction recovered a stolen vehicle valued at approximately $35,500.00. The 2017 Audi Q17 was...
Warren, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Warren Township Police Blotter

WARREN TWP. - Police are investigating the theft of two motor vehicles from outside a Conklin Lane home on Tuesday, June 29. Police, who responded to the home at 7 a.m., were told one of the vehicles was left unlocked with key fobs to both vehicles inside. Various other items were also left inside the vehicles, police said.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Penn Towmnship - Multiple Unemployment Fraud Cases Reported to the NLCRPD

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 32 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 32 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Responsible Unit: P86-6 Location: CRANBERRY ST. Municipality: PENN TOWNSHIP. Cross Streets: BAYBERRY AVE/BAYBERRY AVE.
Petscrimewatchpa.com

PET PURCHASE SCAM - Warwick Township

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On 07/06/202 1NLCRPD was contacted by Lancaster County Wide Communication regarding a fraud not in progress. The victim resides on Republic Drive in Warwick Township. Caller indicated she purchased a golden retriever puppy from Dallas Texas based company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy