Penn Township - Fraud

The NLCRPD has received a continuing and escalating series of series of reports from all municipalities across the NLCRPD Primary Jurisdiction concerning individuals who have had been victimized by compromised use of their personal identifiers to register for unemployment benefits. NLCRPD is investigating a report of identity theft in connection with the filing of unemployment compensation claim utilizing the identifiers of the reporting party. The caller reported the event to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as well as the Human Resources Department of their past employer. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also advised the reporting party to contact their local police services provider for the filing of a report. NLCRPD provided the caller with the requisite warnings for monitoring of personal accounts, credit cards, and other billings for unauthorized transactions. In the contact with the NLCRPD patrol officer the caller was also provided with the incident reporting number to facilitate any resultant communications concerning this incident. According to the information posted on the webpage for the Department of Labor and Industry the following paragraphs provide insight to the problem.