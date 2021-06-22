Penn Township - Fraud
NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 31 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD was requested to contact an individual about a fraud report. NLCRPD was advised by the reporting party that he is an employee with a business located in Penn Township and was advised on June 20th by his HR department that someone applied for unemployment using his name and social security number. Caller advised that his HR department filled out the appropriate paperwork and it was sent to PA unemployment advising of the false claim being filed. NLCRPD provided the caller with the NLCRPD incident number for his records and his HR department records.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com