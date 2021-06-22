Cancel
Shelby Reviews Army Budget Request, Highlights Concerns Surrounding Decreased Funding

By Marc Summers
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and its subcommittee on defense, today questioned top U.S. Army officials during a defense subcommittee hearing to review the President’s funding request and budget justification for the U.S. Army. During the hearing, Army Secretary Christine E. Wormuth and General James C. McConville, Army Chief of Staff, testified before the subcommittee.

