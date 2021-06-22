Shelby Reviews Army Budget Request, Highlights Concerns Surrounding Decreased Funding

On or about July 12, 2021 the City of Warwick Office of Housing & Community Development will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title [1] of the Housing and Community Development Act of [1974], to undertake the following: House of Hope CDC – Thomas Wilbur Homestead Heating System Replacement/Upgrade, located at 3188 Post Road, Warwick, Rhode Island. The purpose of the project is to replace/upgrade the residential heating system in the 3-unit building located on the campus. The estimated cost of the project is $14,000.00 ($14,000 CDBG/HUD funds).