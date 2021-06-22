Women's Wellness now scheduling aesthetic care and procedures

Dr. Angela Caswell-Monack and Laura Parsons, BSN, RN, recently announced a new partnership at Women’s Wellness of Southern Delaware. They are excited to support both men and women who want to enjoy the benefits of cosmetic injectable treatments in a safe, confidential and nonjudgmental clinical setting. A unique team of medical experts is dedicated to personalizing clients’ experiences for their overall well-being and to enhance their natural beauty with anti-aging treatments.