Lewes, DE

Women's Wellness now scheduling aesthetic care and procedures

Cape Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Angela Caswell-Monack and Laura Parsons, BSN, RN, recently announced a new partnership at Women’s Wellness of Southern Delaware. They are excited to support both men and women who want to enjoy the benefits of cosmetic injectable treatments in a safe, confidential and nonjudgmental clinical setting. A unique team of medical experts is dedicated to personalizing clients’ experiences for their overall well-being and to enhance their natural beauty with anti-aging treatments.

www.capegazette.com
