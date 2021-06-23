Cancel
10 Most-Heavily Traded ETFs

Zacks.com
 11 days ago

In a booming stock market, the ETF industry is seeing explosive growth piling up huge assets in recent years. This has resulted in enough liquidity in the ETF world with most of the funds trading at extremely higher volumes.

www.zacks.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks To Watch In The Coming Week: Tesla, Broadcom, American Airlines

Ahead of the holiday-shortened trading week, with US markets closed on Monday for the Independence Day/July 4 holiday, investors are likely to shift their focus back to the pandemic after reports that the Delta variant is causing infections to spike again globally. The rapidly spreading COVID variant is also threatening the economic recovery which is so important for cyclical stocks.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mark Stevens Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockswraltechwire.com

Warning to bulls? Stocks and valuations are soaring to dot-com era levels

Stocks enjoyed a stellar first half of the year. But will the market be able to keep rallying?. Valuations are rapidly approaching historically expensive levels, and some experts are worried about how high stocks are relative to their earnings. One market measure, the Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings ratio, or CAPE, compares a stock’s price to actual reported earnings (as opposed to estimates) over a 10-year period.
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: CrowdStrike, Pinduoduo

Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at another new record after the latest jobs report boosted optimism over the U.S. economic recovery. The holiday-shortened week ahead—which will see U.S. stock markets closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday—is expected to be a quiet one on Wall Street, with little data and subdued pre-earnings season trading.
StocksZacks.com

5 Top Performing Banking ETFs in 1H21

The banking sector has had an impressive run in 2021 so far after a tough 2020. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index has surged 24.1%, year to date, compared with the broader S&P 500 Index’s rally of 15%. Notably, improving prospects for the space amid the rebounding U.S. economy are gaining increased investor attention.
StocksZacks.com

Union Pacific (UNP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UNP - Free Report) closed at $224.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had lost 0.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.91%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,291 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWoonsocket Call

Which Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch

5 Trending Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch Amid Rising Job Numbers. Consumer discretionary stocks could be in focus in the stock market today for several key reasons. Firstly, the June jobs report is in today and the reopening trade could continue to gain. This would be the case as the U.S. economy reportedly added back 850,000 non-farm payrolls throughout June. Notably, the current figures are well above the 720,000 expected by economists. With more consumers getting access to more stable means of income, consumer discretionary spending increases could be worth looking out for. Secondly, star investor Michael Burry from “The Big Short” recently took a shot at the meme stocks trade. Burry believes that Reddit-favored meme stocks are set to crash in the short term. Should this be the case, I could see investors turning towards consumer discretionary stocks. After all, they often have less social media hype but cater to the same consumer markets nonetheless.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 ETFs to Buy as the Technology Sector Continues to Melt Up

The Nasdaq has grabbed the baton and is leading the market higher. If this trend continues, investors should expect the following ETFs to outperform: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO), Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL), VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), and ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).The stock market has been quite strong over the past few weeks, as it’s managed to break out of its multi-month consolidation. One interesting change in character has been the outperformance in tech stocks since mid-May.
StocksZacks.com

Bear of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

BE - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that generates and distributes renewable energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. After earnings took the stock almost 50%...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Cash keeps flowing into equities and bonds - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors kept on injecting more cash into bonds and equities, BofA’s latest fund flow statistics showed on Friday, as Wall Street hit new record highs and U.S. government bond yields remained capped below 1.5%. Fixed income funds attracted $13.2 billion and equities sucked in $9.6 billion in...