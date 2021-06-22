Cancel
Music

Run That Back: The immortality of 'Blue,' Joni Mitchell's fourth studio album at 50

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ has turned 50 years old today and subsequently the album that has spanned five decades continues to wash over each generation it encounters with a tidal wave of indelible vulnerability.

Musicofficialcharts.com

Joni Mitchell says people were "afraid" of her classic album Blue

Joni Mitchell has given a rare interview, looking back on the legacy of her classic album Blue, which turns 50 this week. Originally released in 1971, the LP was the singer-songwriter's fourth album and its introspective lyricism and sparse production has inspired numerous others to follow in Mitchell's footsteps, from Fiona Apple and Lana Del Rey to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.
MusicColumbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Get 'Blue' with Joni Mitchell

There has been no shortage of coast-to-coast, Blue-related content this week, with a lengthy feature in The New York Times and a rare interview with Joni Mitchell herself conducted by Cameron Crowe for The Los Angeles Times. The outpouring is timed to the 50th anniversary of Mitchell's Blue, which critic...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Joni Mitchell’s Blue: What critics have said about one of the greatest albums of all time

Joni Mitchell’s peerless 1971 album Blue turns 50 today (22 June). Artists including Martha Wainwright and Carole King, along with Mitchell’s many fans, are paying tribute to an album described by many as one of the greatest of all time, a “perfect” record. While some albums are reassessed and find new appreciation over time, Blue was adored immediately upon its release and has continued to be celebrated through the years.In 2000, The New York Times picked it as one of 25 records that represented “turning points and pinnacles in 20th-century popular music”.“A restless woman travels, falls in love and longs...
CelebritiesPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Her Kind Of Blue: Joni Mitchell's Masterpiece At 50

I imagine Joni getting ready, again, to explain that masterpiece. She unwraps a pack of smokes. What happened when Joni Mitchell made Blue? Accounts abound of the recording sessions at the studio owned by A&M Records on North LaBrea Avenue in Hollywood in January 1971, and of the months before, when Mitchell started sharing the songs she'd lay down in that room, saying, hey, listen to this in the hours after the canyon parties wound down; and of the time before that, when she wandered from Greek hippie communes to Paris hotel rooms collecting the sex and laughs and loneliness from which the songs would come. But the creative process is as mundane as it is miraculous. It's dribs and drabs and then a rush and then back to staring at the ceiling, wondering if the rush will come back. Blue is an album about working through something — a heartache, people say. But it's just as much a document of the process of sharing that heartache, an inquiry into personal storytelling itself. Until Blue, Mitchell was getting there, but she hadn't wholly figured out what she alone could say. That's because what each person alone can say is, in its pure state, incommunicable. Stories are what get left behind as their tellers keep living and evolving. They're always inconclusive.
California, PAforeveraltoona.com

Joni Mitchell 6/22/21

In celebration of today’s (June 22nd) 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell‘s watershed 1971 Blue album, Mitchell has released a special digital five-track collection, titled Blue 50 – Demos & Outtakes. The new EP includes a demo for Blue’s “California” and an early version of the album’s “A Case Of You,” with alternate lyrics from those heard on the final album.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Employed To Serve are back with news of their fourth album, 'Conquering'

Employed To Serve are back with news of their fourth album, 'Conquering'. Set for release on 17th September via Spinefarm, the announcement of the follow-up to 2019's 'Eternal Forward Motion' comes alongside their new single 'Exist'. Frontwoman Justine Jones says: "Conquering is about rising above adversity and self-doubt. We're really...
MusicKTLO

Joni Mitchell's 1971 confessional masterpiece 'Blue' was released 50 years ago today

Today, June 22, marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Joni Mitchell‘s fourth studio album, Blue, which is widely regarded as the Canadian singer/songwriter’s masterpiece. The sparsely arranged collection found Mitchell accompanying herself on guitar, piano and Appalachian dulcimer as she opened up about her volatile love life and...
CelebritiesDerrick

Joni Mitchell feels all your love for 'Blue': '50 years later, people finally get it'

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has a rare message for fans upon the 50th anniversary of "Blue," her seminal fourth studio album. The latest post on the Canadian musician's Instagram page, which is managed by her team and usually refers to Mitchell in the third person, features a video of the Grammy winner reflecting on the warm reception for "Blue" in recent weeks.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Joni Mitchell Thanks Fans, Reflects on Blue in Rare Video Message: Watch

Joni Mitchell has posted a rare video to social media thanking fans. This week marked the 50th anniversary of her seminal album Blue, and the event was met with multiple articles discussing the LP’s enduring brilliance. “I’m so pleased with all of the positive attention that Blue is receiving these days,” Mitchell said in the clip. “You know, when it was first released it fell air to a lot of criticism. So, 50 years later, people finally get it, and that pleases me. Thank you.” Watch her post below.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Joni Mitchell Remembers Male Backlash to "Blue" in Rare Interview

This week marks the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s masterful Blue, and to mark the occasion, the legendary singer-songwriter — who has largely shied away from doing press in recent years — sat for a rare interview with Cameron Crowe for the Los Angeles Times to discuss the album’s legacy.
Atlanta, GADerrick

The best Joni Mitchell cover ever? How Prince blended purple and 'Blue' on 'A Case of You'

On April 14, 2016 — exactly one week before he died — Prince played his final two concerts at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Among the tunes he performed across an early show and a late show that night were several he'd been singing and resinging, making and remaking, for much of his life, including "Purple Rain," "Dirty Mind," "Little Red Corvette" — and "A Case of You," Joni Mitchell's wise and yearning love song from her landmark 1971 album, "Blue," which turns 50 this week.