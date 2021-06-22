What Is CRISPR, and Why Is It So Important?

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. A University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center-led team presents a machine learning approach for matching chemically induced mutations with specific phenotypes in forward genetic studies using a combination of meiotic mapping and machine learning. The "Candidate Explorer" (CE) method brings genetic mapping features together into a score for assessing potential germline mutation-phenotype ties, the investigators say — an approach they used to find more than 2,300 mutations with flow cytometry-based circulating immune cell features in a screen of mutagenized mice. "In the future, the data from other screens will be released for public users of CE to interpret a wide range of phenotypic consequences that emanate from each mutation," the authors note, adding that "biomedically relevant phenotypic screens may ultimately enlighten the study of human phenotype and help to distinguish mechanisms of phenotypes caused by certain alleles."